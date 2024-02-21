Today (Wednesday), His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the twenty-fourth session of the Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Maritime College, which took place in the college square in Abu Dhabi..

The celebration was attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, along with a number of commanders and senior officers of the Ministry of Defense and the Police. And the military attaches in the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries to the state, and the parents of graduates and invitees.

The celebration began with the arrival of the ceremony’s sponsor, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where the national anthem was played, followed by the passage of the queue of graduates in front of the main stage in a military parade that highlighted the graduates’ physical fitness, discipline, and training and military skills, and they swore to be loyal to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, are committed to the orders issued to them by their superiors and those who pledged to God Almighty to defend the sovereignty and independence of the UAE and to defend its national gains and the integrity of its territories on land, in the air and at sea..

On this occasion, the College Commander, Brigadier General Saeed Al Qaidi, delivered a speech in which he thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his sponsorship and attendance at the graduation ceremony of a group of the nation’s youth at the Naval College, which is considered an advanced academic and cultural edifice, receiving students from various countries of the world. In order to enable and invest its outputs, to keep pace with the development of the education, training and armament systems in our armed forces. The College Commander extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for the care and attention it gives to the affairs of the Ministry of Defence, and for supporting the success of the Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Marine College..

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the top students of the course and congratulated them on their educational and training achievements and obtaining the first ranks, wishing them continued excellence and success and employing their abilities and energies in serving the nation and elevating its status..

In conclusion, His Highness took memorial photos with the graduates, wishing them all the best as they enter a new stage to which they move to continue their efforts in serving the nation and working to elevate its status, through their joining the ranks of the valiant armed forces..