His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, witnessed, as part of His Highness’s official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, and in the presence of Her Excellency Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and His Excellency Jamshid Khojayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, As part of the government knowledge exchange retreat between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Uzbekistan, which was held in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, to discuss enhancing knowledge exchange, developing bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, and expanding the horizons of strategic partnership..

His Highness stressed that the UAE has been keen, since its founding, to establish balanced and effective cooperation relations and partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries around the world. His Highness pointed to the continuation of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, this approach aims to strengthen cooperative relations based on supporting development paths and enabling communities to participate in the process of creating a better future for future generations..

His Highness said that the achievements and successes achieved by the strategic partnership with the Republic of Uzbekistan in various fields constitute a distinguished model of international relations based on positive cooperation, aimed at advancing development and development, and exchanging knowledge and expertise to enhance government experiences and transfer them to advanced levels of efficiency, flexibility, and readiness for the future. , which reflects positively on the quality of life of society.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of the government knowledge exchange retreat in providing a platform for open dialogue, through which ministers and senior officials in the two friendly countries share ideas, expertise and experiences, and discuss the development of ambitious programs and transformative projects that achieve a positive, sustainable impact on the development of government administration. Accelerating digital transformation and enhancing economic opportunities, which supports development efforts and reflects positively on the peoples of both countries.

A platform for ideas and exchange of experiences

During the retreat, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, delivered a speech in which he discussed the development of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan over the past five years and since its launch in 2019, as this partnership yielded qualitative achievements in 41 axes of cooperation in various vital sectors, the most important of which are Government modernization, to build a unique model of knowledge-based government work.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi noted the importance of the government retreat aimed at exploring new ideas and solutions that serve to advance vital sectors that constitute major pillars for building comprehensive and sustainable development on both sides, in order to consolidate joint successes in providing an inspiring global model of cooperation aimed at serving communities and enhancing their opportunities for a better future..

High-level dialogues

The government knowledge exchange retreat between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan constituted an ideal platform for strengthening the strategic partnership in the areas of government development and modernization, and a stimulating environment for generating ideas, expanding the horizons of sharing experiences, and exchanging future visions to advance government work..

The retreat witnessed ministerial dialogues and high-level discussions, discussing the development and launch of qualitative transformational projects and future strategic initiatives. It aimed to provide a joint platform for cooperation between the government of the UAE and the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, exchanging experiences, transferring knowledge and sharing best practices within the framework of an open interactive dialogue between ministers and government leaders, to explore new mechanisms to accelerate the achievement of national priorities and launch strategic initiatives and transformational projects in priority sectors..

The retreat covered 8 important topics: Investment and economic growth, energy and infrastructure development, digital transformation, education and community development, environment, health, tourism, and government development..