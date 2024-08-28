His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, witnessed the graduation of two university officer courses at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

His Highness said: “Today I witnessed the graduation of two courses of university officers at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain… We congratulate them, their families and our beloved country on the graduation of this new group from the college, which represents a prestigious military edifice and has continued for more than 50 years to provide the country with military leaders and experts with a high level of competence and knowledge…”

His Highness added: “Men who pledged to God, his leadership and his people to protect the soil, waters and skies of the Union and to preserve our national gains… May God protect our country, our wise leadership and our dear people.”