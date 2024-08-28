His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today attended the celebration held by the Zayed II Military College, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of Armed Forces leaders, senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence, on the occasion of the graduation of the 41st and 42nd courses for university officers, at the college’s headquarters in Al Ain.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, and the attendees watched a short film documenting the training operations that took place during the 41st and 42nd courses, including theoretical lectures and practical training, which aimed to prepare the recruits in the best possible way and provide them with military and applied sciences that enable them to achieve the highest levels of performance efficiency to carry out their duties in the most complete manner.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the top graduates, congratulating the graduates of the two batches, expressing his sincere wishes for success in their professional lives. He called on them to be a model and example of discipline and dedication in serving the nation, and to harness their energies, experiences and knowledge in a manner that contributes to consolidating the pillars of the UAE’s prestige and advancing the blessed path of development that it is moving towards the future under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him,” and to always be at the forefront in all fields of giving through their presence in the ranks of the Armed Forces, affirming the lofty Emirati values ​​and noble goals that the state is diligently seeking to achieve, foremost of which is spreading the causes of peace and understanding and consolidating the foundations of security and stability in various parts of the world.

His Highness stressed that the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to reach the highest levels of readiness for the future, to ensure the best use of all the opportunities for progress and development it brings, and to confirm the full ability to confront the various forms of challenges it may bring, are the foundation from which the armed forces proceed in developing their defence capabilities and raising their field efficiency, whether at the level of preparing human cadres and providing them with the latest military sciences and the best tactical and strategic skills, or at the level of the most advanced defence equipment, capabilities and technologies in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pointed out that joining the military establishment is a badge of pride and honor that everyone who belongs to it carries with great responsibility towards the homeland, to defend its borders, protect its gains and dedicate its achievements in order to reach the highest levels of progress and prosperity by achieving the ambitious development goals set by the wise leadership, the aim of which is to keep the UAE flag high and fluttering, and for this precious flag to remain a harbinger of goodness and prosperity wherever it is raised.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also congratulated the sons of brotherly and friendly countries who graduated from the 41st and 42nd batches of university officers at Zayed II Military College, expressing his wishes for their success in their professional lives and that they would be a great help to their countries in pursuing development paths in all its forms in an effort to achieve higher levels of progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence expressed his appreciation for the important role played by Zayed II Military College as a factory for men whose mission is to graduate qualified cadres with the best possible level of excellence in the fields of military sciences, according to the highest standards and most efficient international practices, to enhance the UAE’s resilience and confirm its ability to deter any threat to its security or that may seek to hinder its efforts to build a future whose title is hope, whose characteristic is work, and whose fruits are further advancement and prosperity. In his speech during the ceremony, His Excellency Brigadier Abdullah Mohammed Saeed Al Dhaheri, Commander of Zayed II Military College, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his attendance and patronage of the graduation ceremony, stressing that the support of the wise leadership represents an incentive to continue the development and rehabilitation processes for military cadres and members of the armed forces and provide them with the necessary sciences to enable them to reach the highest levels of efficiency in performing the various tasks assigned to them.

His Excellency said: “Today, an elite group of university officers graduates armed with knowledge, courage, honor, and loyalty. We trust in their abilities to contribute to achieving the lofty goals of our armed forces. Preparing leaders armed with knowledge requires a distinguished educational model characterized by precision, professionalism, and quality standards, to serve the various branches of our armed forces and enhance their operational capabilities, which qualifies them to deal with various challenges to preserve the security and safety of the United Arab Emirates, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him.”

He added that the graduates of the course spent a period of continuous training, during which they received the best theoretical and practical training through a curriculum that includes a number of basic training materials that enhance their capabilities and skills. At the end of the ceremony, commemorative photos were taken of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the leaders of Zayed II Military College, and the graduates of the 41st and 42nd courses of university officers, who expressed their great happiness with His Highness’s presence at the ceremony, and for the advice he provided that will serve as an incentive for them to continue striving for the highest levels of excellence.