Today, Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed a lecture on the historical role of cities and their contribution to advancing the process of human progress and development, and the important role played by cities in the Middle East region in this regard, especially in At the level of the global economic and trade movement, at the Zabeel Majlis, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of the Emirates Airlines Group.

The lecture was presented by an expert in Middle Eastern affairs, Dr. Roy Casagranda, Professor of Government Studies and Political Science at Austin Community College, in the United States of America. The lecture, which was attended by a group of the country’s notables, ministers and dignitaries, addressed the role that cities have played throughout history in building civilizations, promoting innovation, and pushing Progress of nations and peoples, noting the historical and important role of Arab cities in creating civilization and strengthening the economy, including the main trade routes they included, based on their location in the heart of the world, which enabled them to become a bridge linking the east of the world with its west and its north with its south. The lecturer pointed out that this role may have declined relatively over the past three centuries, with some exceptions, the most important of which is the city of Dubai, as it possesses all the elements that enable it to play an effective and influential role as a new capital of innovation and a main platform from which creative ideas that lead global progress and prosperity emerge. During his speech, Dr. Casagranda discussed the basic components necessary to enable cities to regain their civilized role in advancing the process of human development, the most important of which is the interest in education and disseminating it on the widest scale as a basic pillar of progress, as well as encouraging innovation and paying attention to the development of talent and creative energies, which are responsible for leading development efforts in various fields. The fields, with their creative thinking, contribute to overcoming challenges and finding ways through which more opportunities can be identified and determining the best ways to benefit from them in achieving the desired growth on a sustainable basis.

The lecturer also stressed the importance of the role played by governments in enhancing the opportunities of cities and emphasizing their contribution to advancing the development process in various societies, especially at the level of interest in education, and creating the necessary incentives to develop innovation capabilities in society, as well as the role of the government in integrating society with all its segments in setting visions. Optimum for the future and involving everyone in the development process by granting more capabilities and providing more facilities that enhance the chances of this partnership in achieving the desired successes in various fields.

The lecture touched on Dubai’s practical application of this approach, which is evident in its wise leadership’s keenness to give sufficient space for everyone to be a partner in building a unique development model, citing the Council’s idea of ​​bringing together government and private sector officials as well as community members, in order to communicate, exchange ideas and visions, and listen. To the proposals that the Dubai government is keen to put into consideration in order to adopt the best of them and in line with the strategic development directions of the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE.

– Meeting of “Day for Dubai” volunteers

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met with a team of volunteers from the “A Day for Dubai” initiative, where His Highness was keen to exchange conversations with the volunteers within the initiative, which is a social and humanitarian platform that reflects high Emirati values, and listened to them about the most important events. In which they participated and the effort they made during it to raise the value of giving, which is one of the values ​​most closely associated with the Emirates and its people, who never fail to take the initiative to volunteer in every situation that calls for community participation.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, His Highness praised the efforts of volunteers within the initiative, and the contributions they made in many situations and occasions, most notably their supervisory role during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as during the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties «COP28». » In Dubai, and other occasions in which they showed clear excellence in carrying out the tasks assigned to them, and the impact they left in spreading the volunteer culture and activating community partnership in general.

His Excellency Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his keenness to meet the “Day for Dubai” volunteers, and what this generous gesture reflects by His Highness’s keenness to consolidate the principles and foundations of volunteer work, and encourage the adoption of the idea of ​​giving, giving, and spreading The culture of volunteering, whether at the level of individuals or institutions and among the various components of society, and emphasizing the values ​​of community solidarity and solidarity at all times.

It is noteworthy that the “A Day for Dubai” initiative is the fruit of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” It was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the year 2017 and is overseeing its implementation. “Watani Al Emarat Foundation,” with the aim of transforming volunteer activity into sustainable work based on specific foundations and standards within a clear institutional framework.

The idea of ​​the initiative is to invite capable citizens and residents to volunteer one day a year to help others, meet the needs of society, and preserve the city of Dubai and its sustainability. Volunteering can be all at once or through several volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Volunteering can also be in… Several forms include volunteering time, knowledge, skills and other aspects of volunteering.