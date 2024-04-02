His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed a lecture presented by Dan Buettner, the American writer and author of the book “The Blue Zones”, in his Highness’s council in the Nad Al Sheba area in Dubai.

The lecture was attended alongside His Highness by: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

During the lecture, which was attended by a group of the country's notables, ministers and dignitaries, writer Dan Buettner discussed healthy lifestyles in Blue Zone communities, which are five regions in the world where people are known to live long and healthy lives, due to their practice of positive healthy habits within close-knit communities.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” aims to promote healthy lifestyles in Dubai society and establish a quality of life. Citizens, which included launching many projects and initiatives that contribute to achieving these goals.

early childhood

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met with Dr. Shilpa Bueeja, a specialist at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the David Geffen School of Medicine.

The meeting included a talk about early childhood care, sound upbringing for future generations, and providing them with the best opportunities for growth and prosperity to be active members of society.

The attendees ate breakfast at the full Ramadan table of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wishing the Almighty God to return these blessed days to our wise leadership with good health and wellness, and to the UAE and its honorable people with more progress and prosperity, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and prosperity. And blessings.