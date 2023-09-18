His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, blessed the people of the Emirates with the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the homeland after completing the longest Arab space mission.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the people of the Emirates on the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the homeland after completing the longest Arab space mission… The leadership of the Emirates celebrates every national achievement, and this warm reception of Sultan reflects the spirit of pride embodied in every Emirati and Arab.” With the success of this historic mission… with Zayed’s ambition, we look forward to writing a new achievement and raising our flag flying in space and among the stars.”