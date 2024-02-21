His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that thanks to the future vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Dubai continues to consolidate its position as a leading global center for trade. International and logistics services, in support of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by His Highness, which aims to enhance Dubai’s global position to become among the top 3 global economic cities, raise its economic and commercial competitiveness, and expand the horizons of its international trade.

His Highness added that Dubai continues to provide all the elements and components that will maintain a leading position in all economic and commercial sectors, stressing that the continued growth in the volume of non-oil foreign trade shows the extent of Dubai’s strong and effective partnerships with its strategic partners from various countries of the world, as well as the fruitful partnership. Between the government and private sectors.

His Highness praised every effort that contributed to achieving these strong results for the sector, and said: “The exceptional performance of the non-oil foreign trade sector and the continued momentum achieved by this vital sector in Dubai strengthens its position as a pivotal starting point for trade to various regional and global markets, and a major center of attraction for traders and businessmen.” Businesses and companies wishing to expand their activities in the region and beyond, benefiting from its strategic location at the crossroads of global trade, transparency in commercial dealings, and the great facilities granted to facilitate doing business.”

His Highness added: “The value of Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade reaching 2.1 trillion dirhams in the year 2023, one year ahead of the target date, demonstrates the emirate’s ability to overcome the global challenges facing supply chains, enhance its competitiveness, and lead future transformations in the global trade scene, to continue achieving the goals of its agenda.” Economic D33 aims to raise the total value of foreign trade from 14.2 trillion dirhams in the past decade to 25.6 trillion dirhams for goods and services in the next decade.

26.5 million customs declarations

Dubai has enhanced the growing growth in its non-oil foreign trade by achieving a new leap in the field of Dubai Customs’ successful investment in advanced technologies, as the department completed more than 26.5 million customs declarations in 2023, which is the highest historically compared to 22.5 million customs declarations in 2022, with a growth of 18%. The volume of goods transported via land freight also recorded a growth of 15%, air freight by 9%, and sea freight by 8% last year.

Ambitious targets

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is to make Dubai the center The favorite for finance and business and the strategic axis in global trade, a road map for us in attracting international investments in trade and related sectors and the digital industry, and setting priorities and high targets for the commercial sector in Dubai, as well as attracting foreign companies, strengthening cooperation with Dubai’s commercial partners, and opening new trade lines. “

His Excellency confirmed that immediately after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the five-year plan aimed at raising the value of Dubai’s external exchange to 2 trillion dirhams by the year 2025, a team was immediately formed under my leadership and an ambitious program was launched to achieve Dubai’s target of 2 trillion dirhams, and the team included in its membership customs partners. Dubai strategists from government and private agencies aim to study the current situation and propose and implement all incentive, legislative and logistical initiatives that would double the value of Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade (exports – imports and re-exports), enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and consolidate its position as a strategic hub in global trade linking North The world in its south, east and west, as the program succeeded in containing and overcoming the challenge of the Corona pandemic crisis that struck the world, and Dubai demonstrated its superior ability to support the flexibility of global supply chains and lead the recovery in the commercial sector.

His Excellency added: “The program included a number of projects aimed at facilitating trade and increasing returns for companies and merchants, as well as opening new trade windows, including the cross-border e-commerce platform project, which relies on blockchain technologies to shorten supply chains, and aims to increase the share of companies present in the Emirate of Dubai.” In the local and regional distribution of e-commerce, by reducing the total cost of e-commerce operations by 20%, as well as the Authorized Economic Operator program that links UAE Customs with the customs of other countries such as South Korea, China, India, Indonesia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with mutual recognition agreements in order to facilitate safe trade exchange. With these countries.

Facilitating business

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stressed that “Dubai Customs has provided exceptional services and facilities to enhance growth in Dubai’s foreign trade, by providing digital services around the clock, 7 days a week, and our systems accomplish what Approximately 85 thousand transactions per day, and this number is subject to increase in light of the significant growth in Dubai trade and the desire of many trade companies to establish their headquarters in Dubai. We are prepared for this by being a 100% paperless entity due to our leadership in smart transformation and digital empowerment, and the percentage of transactions has reached Customs clearance is carried out through smart systems 100%, and customer satisfaction with these services reached 98%.

His Excellency said: “Dubai Customs continues its efforts to develop and innovate digital customs services that push towards reducing procedures and increasing customs transactions, as the customs declaration completion time takes only 4 minutes through the smart workspace platform, one of the department’s innovations to facilitate the completion of customs transactions, which has enhanced and supported the arrival of the value of Dubai’s trade.” Non-oil foreign affairs reached 2.1 trillion dirhams before the target date.”

Digital initiatives

Dubai Customs continues its achievements, as the “Shipment Status Tracking” project provides an exceptional experience for customers by enabling them to take subsequent actions quickly based on the status of the shipment, and providing rapid support to more than 200,000 customers (including importers, customs brokers, and shipping and transportation companies), thus enhancing the transparency of the goods clearance process. Which takes place around the clock, and the innovation of “automating post-audit processes using artificial intelligence” is a unique initiative to transform customs audit processes into an automated process by automating processes using robots based on artificial intelligence techniques, and it works to cover the audit of customs data completed at Dubai Customs annually, especially For goods with values, types and customs conditions affected by up to 100% during the next five years.

Developing customs policies

Dubai Customs follows flexible customs policies to increase commercial operations and support Dubai on global competitiveness indicators in terms of ease of doing business. It also increases foreign direct investment rates. The number of customs declarations issued by Dubai Customs in 2023 reached about 13 customs declarations and policies that provided customers with detailed information enabling them to… Completing their customs transactions with complete clarity and transparency, which ensures that they avoid all complications when carrying out their commercial operations. The customs announcements included an explanation of the latest services that can be obtained digitally and updates related to the classification and classification of goods and the procedures for implementing economic partnership agreements.

Customer happiness

Customer happiness is a strategic goal at the top of Dubai Customs’ priorities, and the customer happiness rate was recorded at 95.4% according to the results of the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index 2023 study. Dubai Customs’ unique initiatives to communicate with customers are one of the most important channels to enhance business, discuss proposals, and overcome challenges. These initiatives also represent a bridge for communication. Al-Mateen between the government and private sectors, which aims to achieve sustainable economic development in Dubai. The “Dubai Customs Advisory Council” is the first of its kind in customs in the world, and it is one of the department’s initiatives that represents a link for direct communication between the department and its customers. It is held on a quarterly basis during which it is discussed. Developments in customs work, and the “Engagement” initiative represents a transparent platform for developing the relationship with companies, foreign business sectors and diplomatic bodies, and supporting the level of customs services and facilities provided to traders and investors through periodic meetings with diplomatic agencies and bodies of friendly countries and Dubai’s commercial partners.