His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “At the beginning of this holy month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the “Mother’s Endowment” initiative to establish a fund An innovative endowment of one billion dirhams to support education… With it, we honor mothers and contribute to spreading the light of education… Let us contribute together to supporting this initiative that reflects the values ​​of compassion and solidarity inherent in Emirati society.”