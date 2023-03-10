His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, affirmed the value of science and knowledge in building bridges to a tomorrow that guarantees a better life and greater opportunities for people, overcoming challenges and discovering more horizons of excellence. His Highness, noting the scientific renaissance witnessed by Dubai and the UAE in general, through an advanced educational system, academic cadres with a high degree of scientific competence, and modern curricula that keep pace with global development and meet the requirements of comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

This came on the occasion of the graduation of the twelfth and thirteenth batches of students in the “College of Business and Quality Management”, “College of E-Learning”, “College of Health and Environmental Studies” and “Scientific Research and Doctoral Studies”, which included 470 graduates from doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s programs.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in their scientific and practical lives, noting the importance of the disciplines included in the two batches, and the importance of the scientific outcome within them as an important tributary to the labor market in the next stage within a group of vital sectors, emphasizing the role of the university in graduating generations of competencies. scientifically capable of playing influential roles in advancing development and development efforts in the UAE or in the world, thus consolidating Dubai’s position as a platform for launching creative energies that are scientifically qualified to participate in making the future, within various disciplines.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “I witnessed the graduation ceremony of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, which included 470 graduates from doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s programs. This university contributes pivotally to graduating generations of scientific competencies to advance development efforts in the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position A platform for creative energies capable of creating the future.

Souvenir photos were taken of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the graduates and the University Board of Trustees. His Highness also watched a short film, in which the venture capital project for entrepreneurs (Venture Capital Fund) was announced, which was put forward by a group of entrepreneurs from university graduates.

The graduation ceremony, which was held on the campus of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, was attended by the Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life track, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Mattar Al Tayer, and the President of the University, Dr. Mansour Al Awar, members of the academic and administrative bodies, and parents of graduates .

The graduation of a new group of scholars comes within the framework of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University’s commitment to empowering national competencies, refining their skills, and developing their expertise to play vital roles in advancing the transition towards a more competitive and sustainable economic system, and contribute directly to achieving the goals of the “Dubai Economic Agenda D33”. And the vision of “We are the Emirates 2031”.

Al Tayer handed certificates to graduates of doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s programs, after which the graduates performed their “graduation vows”.

Al Tayer stressed that the graduation of the new group of students embodies the university’s mission to graduate entrepreneurs, ambassadors of excellence, innovators and creators to assume their national responsibilities in leading the process of progress and development in various sectors, and to assume their pivotal roles during the next phase of the process of growth and progress, translating the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He said that the graduation of a new batch of national cadres and competencies contributes to the consolidation of the position of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University as a pioneering edifice of knowledge, in achieving a quantum leap in the education sector, aimed at empowering national competencies, and its pillars are innovation, advanced technology, smart learning methodologies and lifelong learning.

For his part, and during the keynote speech of the graduation ceremony, the President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Dr. Mansour Al Awar, congratulated the graduates, and said: “The establishment of the university two decades ago constituted a turning point in the history of higher education in the region, and a quantum leap in the path of traditional higher education that has been prevalent for centuries. We have set our sights on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the University, on the need to keep pace with the ambitious aspirations of the wise leadership and its vision for Dubai of the future, in a way that enhances its economic path and its position as a global center for creativity, in a way that presents the university as an essential tributary. One of the tributaries of developing the economy with a new generation of innovators and creators in the field of business. The university has introduced a new concept in higher education by creating a three-stage system for qualifying learners and graduates.

Al-Awar called on male and female graduates to be proud of the values ​​they acquired throughout their studies at the university, to benefit from their knowledge and skills to make the impact that the world expects from them, and to move forward on their journey towards new peaks, while maintaining constant communication with the university for the development of their professional future.

The first stage of this system is based on “graduating entrepreneurs, not job students,” while the second pillar focuses on activating the university’s role in achieving the goals of the sixth item of the fiftieth document, and participating in implementing Dubai’s strategy for free university zones by transforming national and private universities into free economic and creative zones. . In this context, the university aimed to attract elite students and graduates who have distinguished talents in entrepreneurship, and to provide them with an incubating environment that stimulates innovation and entrepreneurship. In partnership with various government and private agencies.

The launch of the (H-preneur) platform is an example of the first aspect of this system, as the platform aims to employ the capabilities of the university to enable young entrepreneurs to achieve their aspirations and aspirations in entrepreneurship, as it is a strategic sector and a vital tributary to the national economy, and a major contributor to the consolidation of the country’s competitiveness. As an example of the second aspect, the university joined the partnership agreement with universities at the initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, and launched the “University Incubators Program” aimed at accelerating the implementation of Dubai’s strategy for university free zones.

With the success of the university in establishing these two pillars of this system, students and graduates have become equipped with scientific academic knowledge and specialized practical skills, and an ideal environment has been provided to incubate these knowledge and skills, and put them into actual application, as this environment allowed them to see successful experiences and identify available opportunities. Explore areas of entrepreneurship, apply ideas, implement projects, and launch startups.

The third pillar of the university’s tripartite system is represented in keeping pace with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 along many axes of the agenda related to higher education institutions and their graduates, establishing small and medium-sized companies, and promoting their growth. .

The twelfth and thirteenth batches of students at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University included 347 graduates from the College of Business and Quality Management (205 with a master’s degree and 142 with a bachelor’s degree), 32 graduates from the College of E-Learning with a master’s degree, and 75 graduates from the College of Health and Environmental Studies (52 with a master’s degree). and 24 with a Bachelor’s degree), and 16 graduates from scientific research and doctoral studies programs (5 with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Health Care Management, 10 with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Quality Management, and one graduate with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Learning Leadership).