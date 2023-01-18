His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the Dubai government works in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, aimed at consolidating the foundations of happiness. in society, and plans for the future according to the approach of excellence and leadership, to reach new levels of excellence in the development of government work.

This came during His Highness’ approval of the results of the studies of the happiness of customers and employees of the Dubai government, which were presented by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, and Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi, General Coordinator of the Program Dubai Government Excellence, and Fatima Al-Sayed, a senior consultant in the program, as a dedication to His Highness’s annual initiative to announce the results of studies of the happiness of Dubai government customers and employees on January 18 of each year to upgrade the services provided to pioneering levels.

Outstanding team

His Highness said: “A new distinction that establishes happiness for everyone who lives in Dubai, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in order to achieve the aspirations of citizens, residents and visitors..and I am proud to say Everyone knows that behind the excellence of Dubai, there are energies harnessed to serve people, and their happiness will remain our ultimate goal, and that there is a diligent government team that works around the clock for the convenience of people and is not satisfied with leadership as an alternative.” His Highness added: “What has been achieved is not the end.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the advanced results of the studies, and the efforts of the government agencies that achieved the highest rates in the results of the study of the customer happiness index, saying: “The results of the study of the Dubai government customer happiness index for the year 2022 were approved, and I am happy with what the government agencies have achieved in Dubai, as the general rate of customer happiness reached Dubai government 86%.

His Highness congratulated the owners of the first positions, namely: the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Corporation with a percentage of 97.4%, Dubai Chambers with a percentage of 97.0%, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services with a percentage of 94.4%.

His Highness also praised the efforts of government agencies that achieved the highest percentages in the results of the employee happiness index study, saying: “The results of the Dubai Government Employees Happiness Index Study for 2022 were also approved. I am proud of what government agencies have achieved in Dubai, as the general rate of happiness of Dubai government employees reached 88%.”

His Highness congratulated the owners of the first positions, namely: the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment with a percentage of 95.0%, the General Command of Dubai Police with a percentage of 94.6%, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai with a percentage of 94.2%.

His Highness, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, valued the distinguished achievement of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment by obtaining the first place in the results of both indicators, where he said: “I am proud that the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment won first place in the two indicators of customer and employee happiness, and I congratulate the leadership and work team of the institution for this The great achievement.”

His Highness also directed government agencies to analyze and understand customer experiences to enhance proactive capabilities and respond immediately to expectations, and work to continue efforts to develop services, to keep pace with customers’ aspirations, and to continue to involve them, as they are a basic pillar for assessing the efficiency of services and raising standards of excellence in government work to the levels of global competition, so that Dubai will always remain. The number one in all areas.

His Highness directed the Dubai Government Excellence Program to set a target improvement rate for each entity that achieved a result lower than the general average of the Dubai government, in both the study of customer happiness and the study of employee happiness, while specifying a time period for each entity to achieve the target.

Happiness of the dealers

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the results of the happiness index for Dubai government customers, which the program has been studying for nearly two decades, as the index achieved advanced results compared to best practices at the global level. Housing has the highest rate of 97.4%.

Staff happiness

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, was briefed on the results of the Dubai Government Employees Happiness Index study, which was reviewed by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme. The highest percentage is 95.0%.

Development

It is worth noting that the Dubai Government Excellence Program has been organizing a study to measure the happiness index of Dubai government customers since 2004. The index has achieved steady positive growth compared to best practices at the global level. The program team has also updated the study and introduced a number of developmental amendments to the study questionnaire in accordance with best practices in the field of quality and excellence of services and improving customer experience, while continuing to integrate the results of the instantaneous happiness index for services provided through websites and smart applications, which is measured by the Dubai Digital Authority, in The results of the Dubai Government Customer Happiness General Index study conducted by the program, which enhances the value of the index and its contribution to improving the Dubai government’s efforts to achieve customer happiness through all service delivery channels.