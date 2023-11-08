His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, published a video in which he asked: What can a country accomplish in 365 days?

The video published by His Highness, on the “X” platform, stated that the UAE hosts the entire world on its soil, and also challenges the rules of engineering to build the most beautiful building in the world, stressing that the UAE is achieving growth in its non-oil trade by more than 17%, reaching 2.2 trillion dirhams.