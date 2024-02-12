His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, welcomed the friendly Republic of Turkey, via the “X” platform, as the guest of honor of the World Government Summit.

His Highness said: “Welcome to the country’s guest, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We have strong relations at various levels with Turkey, and they are constantly developing under the leadership of the two countries. We are proud of the large Turkish presence in the World Government Summit, which represents a platform for anticipating the future of governments, and has attracted Its current session includes more than 4,000 individuals from 140 governments, 85 international organizations, and 700 global companies, with the aim of shaping a better future for all.