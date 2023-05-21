His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, wished Saudi astronauts Rayana Bernawi – the first Arab female astronaut – and Ali Al-Qarni good luck on their journey to the International Space Station.
His Highness said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “Today, Saudi astronauts Rayana Barnawi – the first Arab female astronaut – and Ali Al-Qarni will launch to the International Space Station to join their colleague Sultan Al-Neyadi. We wish them success in this mission. For the first time 3 will meet. Arab pioneers on the international station, and it will not be the last time that Arab youth confidently storm these advanced global scientific sectors.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Hamdan #bin #Mohammed #success #Saudi #astronauts #journey #space
Leave a Reply