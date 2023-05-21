His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, wished Saudi astronauts Rayana Bernawi – the first Arab female astronaut – and Ali Al-Qarni good luck on their journey to the International Space Station.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “Today, Saudi astronauts Rayana Barnawi – the first Arab female astronaut – and Ali Al-Qarni will launch to the International Space Station to join their colleague Sultan Al-Neyadi. We wish them success in this mission. For the first time 3 will meet. Arab pioneers on the international station, and it will not be the last time that Arab youth confidently storm these advanced global scientific sectors.