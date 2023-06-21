His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, expressed, on Tuesday, his wishes of safety for the crew of the missing submarine “Titan” of the “Oceangate” company, with which communication was lost near the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “While the search teams work tirelessly to save the passengers of the missing submarine, Dubai and its people stand in solidarity for their safety and their hoped return to their homes safely.” His Highness added: “We follow the latest developments closely, and we stand in solidarity with the missing and their families in these difficult times.”