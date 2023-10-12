His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that artificial intelligence, with its unlimited potential, represents a new era in the process of human development.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “This week, we welcomed 2,200 experts, specialists, and technical officials from around the world who participated with us in the activities of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum, which was organized by the Dubai Future Foundation. We realize that artificial intelligence, with its unlimited potential, represents a new era in the journey.” Human development, and we want Dubai to be a partner in shaping this future and a laboratory for applying the latest future technologies.”