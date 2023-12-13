His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, “Twitter”, that over the course of two weeks and coinciding with the Year of Sustainability, our country welcomed more than 70,000 guests from about 200 countries gathered during the COP28 Conference of the Parties in Expo City Dubai for one goal, which is to protect our planet and ensure a more sustainable future for future generations… We realized from the beginning that the challenge is great, but the leadership of the UAE always sees challenges as opportunities to create a better future. With all global efforts united in this noble humanitarian mission… We thank all our national teams who worked over months to provide an exceptional international event worthy of the name of the United Arab Emirates.