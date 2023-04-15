His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and honorary president of the “Young Arab Leaders”, stressed that strengthening the leadership and influential role of youth, activating their contributions to the development of various sectors, and empowering them with the necessary tools and entrepreneurial skills; One of the most important elements and pillars of growth in the countries of the Arab region, and success in achieving comprehensive development plans and implementing future visions and strategies.

This came during a meeting to review the most prominent achievements of the “Young Arab Leaders”, during which His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the current plans and future projects during the next stage to expand the scope of work and increase the number of members participating in the various projects of this initiative that was launched in 2004. .

His Highness pointed out the importance of the role of the “Young Arab Leaders” in forming the largest network of its kind that includes a group of influential, inspiring and pioneering personalities who can guide Arab youth towards leading the development process in their societies, encouraging them to excel and succeed in their specializations, and benefit from future opportunities.

His Highness said that this initiative embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the importance of empowering Arab youth and preparing young leaders capable of making a positive impact on the future of societies and developing various vital sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the most prominent achievements of the “Young Arab Leaders” in enabling the culture of entrepreneurship, developing leadership skills and activating the latent capabilities of Arab youth for nearly twenty years, stressing that the next stage requires focusing on expanding its scope and increasing The number of its members and attracting the best promising Arab skills and talents.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul. Plans the next stage and lead the development of its projects in various important sectors including politics, business administration, technology, culture and the arts.

The Young Arab Leaders have succeeded in attracting 15,000 young men and women from 22 Arab countries to its network since its inception in 2004. During these years, it has organized more than 150 various events and received more than 1,100 applications to participate in its vocational training program.

During the coming period, the “Young Arab Leaders” aims to attract 50,000 participants, develop and implement many future projects and inspiring ideas with Arab youth. This will be achieved by creating an influential network of businessmen and exceptional leaders in their fields to support, assist and guide Arab youth, and benefit from the capabilities and experiences of members of the regional “Young Arab Leaders” network to motivate and empower the Arab leaders of tomorrow.

Young Arab Leaders provide support to young entrepreneurs by providing cooperation opportunities with the government and private sectors, enabling young people to communicate with distinguished members with experience in different disciplines, and providing the opportunity for young people to reach a wide network of business leaders in order to obtain investments and financing for their promising projects. .

Since its inception, the Young Arab Leaders have shed light on the success stories of emerging Arab projects, and have organized 60 inclusive workshops for entrepreneurs, in addition to hosting 42 senior businessmen and members to guide young people in their future career paths within its youth mentoring program.

