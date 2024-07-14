His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for their confidence in appointing him as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the UAE.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform today, Sunday: We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this precious trust and assignment.

His Highness added: We renew our pledge and promise to our wise leadership and our dear people to continue following the approach of Zayed and Rashid so that the flag of the union will remain flying high and that we will work with the spirit of one team in order to preserve our development gains and build a better future for our country and our people…and we ask God for success and guidance.