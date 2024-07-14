His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for their confidence in appointing him as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “We thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for this precious trust and assignment.”

His Highness added: “We renew our pledge and promise to our wise leadership and our dear people to continue following the approach of Zayed and Rashid, so that the flag of the union remains flying high, and to work with the spirit of one team to preserve our development gains and build a better future for our country and our people. We ask God for success and guidance.”