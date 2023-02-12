His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the World Government Summit embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in creating the future and promoting government work to Afaq enables it to make the best investment in people, and to give young people the opportunity to participate in decision-making.

This came during the presence of His Highness in part of the sessions of the Arab meeting of young leaders, which was held yesterday as part of the preparatory day for the World Summit of Governments to be held in Dubai today, and will continue until Wednesday.

His Highness said: “Empowering youth is a constant axis in the agenda of the World Government Summit.. We as Arabs need more than ever before ambitious young leaders in the joints of government work.. We aspire to achieve the widest participation of people with creative ideas and innovative initiatives to advance the development process throughout the Arab world. We have young ministers and inspiring Arab models that give us confidence and optimism for a better future.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, added: “We are pleased with the distinguished presence, new ideas, in-depth dialogues and positive interaction we witnessed within the (Arab Meeting of Young Leaders) .. a fundamental interest in issues of identity, the Arabic language and future challenges .. I thank my brother, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan For his distinguished efforts in supporting and empowering Arab youth, and building positive personality and citizenship.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in tweets on Twitter: “As part of the activities of the introductory day for the World Summit of Governments, I was pleased to attend the sessions of the Arab meeting of young leaders. And we put our experiences in the service of the Arab world to enhance the participation of youth in the development process and making the future.

His Highness added: “The World Summit of Governments embodies the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid in giving young people the opportunity to participate in decision-making, and I thank my brother Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed for his distinguished efforts in supporting and empowering Arab youth .. We as Arabs need young leaders more than ever before to advance work Arab government to new horizons ».

Along with His Highness, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Minister of Community Development Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Director of the World Government Summit Foundation Omar bin Sultan Al Olama attended.

Dubai Crown Prince:

“(Global Government) embodies Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of giving young people the opportunity to participate in decision-making.”

“I thank my brother Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed for his outstanding efforts in supporting and empowering Arab youth.”