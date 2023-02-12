His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, published in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a group of photos from among the activities of the preliminary day of the World Government Summit.

His Highness said: “As part of the preparatory day activities for the World Government Summit, I was pleased to attend the sessions of the Arab Meeting of Young Leaders…”.

His Highness added, “The UAE, with the vision of the founding fathers, bet and won on the youth, as they are the real wealth of the nation, and we put our experiences in the service of the Arab world to enhance youth participation in the development process and making the future.”