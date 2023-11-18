His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the sister Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, praying to God to grant Oman and its dear people all goodness and prosperity.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We congratulate the sister Sultanate of Oman on its fifty-third national day… We pray to God to protect Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and to grant Oman and its dear people all goodness and prosperity.