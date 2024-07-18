His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, affirmed that we will continue in the footsteps of the founding fathers in loyalty and construction. His Highness said via the “X” platform: “We pledge to perform our duties with integrity, to fully protect the interests of the people of the Union, and to continue in the footsteps of the founding fathers in loyalty and construction. May God protect the United Arab Emirates, its leadership and people.”