His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, thanked the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center for all the efforts they made to launch the explorer Rashid, in the first Arab mission to the surface of the moon.

His Highness said on his Twitter account: “Our next target … is about 384,000 km away.

Today, we are looking forward to an Arab footprint bearing the name Rashid on the surface of the moon … Thanks to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team for all their efforts, and I wish them success in raising the name of the Emirates in the spaces of the impossible.”