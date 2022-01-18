Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed that the Dubai government is always striving to reach new levels in the development of government work in response to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , may God protect him, in promoting the concepts of excellence, leadership and creativity and consolidating the value of happiness for everyone who lives on the land of Dubai.

This came during His Highness’ approval of the results of the studies of happiness of employees and customers of the Government of Dubai, which are reviewed annually by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. The annual announcement of the results of Dubai Government employees and customers’ happiness studies on January 18 of each year with the aim of enhancing transparency and upgrading the services provided to pioneering levels.

His Highness said: “The results of the study of the Dubai Government’s employees and customers’ happiness index for the year 2021 reflect the level of service that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is keen to provide in the work environment in the government sector and Dubai society. We are moving at a confident pace to achieve His Highness’ approach and this has been proven by progress in The results of the study of the Dubai government employees’ happiness index for the year 2021, which achieved a rate of 88%, while the happiness rate of those dealing with the Dubai government reached 86.3%.

His Highness praised the efforts of government agencies that achieved the highest rates in the results of the employee happiness index study, namely: Dubai Police General Command with 96.6%, Public Prosecution with 94.7%, in addition to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai with 94.1%. And within the comparison of the happiness index of customers, it came in the first three places: the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry by 91.9%, the Dubai Customs Department by 91.8%, in addition to the Dubai Police General Command by 91.3%.

His Highness called on other government agencies to review the results and stand on the expectations and aspirations of employees and customers, stressing the importance of involving customers in order to rise to the level of their expectations and surpass them to higher degrees of proficiency, speed and quality, and continuous work to improve performance to achieve the highest rates of satisfaction and happiness, and to raise standards of excellence. In government work to global levels of competition. His Highness said: “The basis of government work is serving people, and we have high confidence in our employees and our qualified and talented cadres. We have always worked on developing our administrative approach, keeping leadership in mind, and inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to consolidate the value of happiness in Dubai, which has become its name. In itself, it is synonymous with happiness.

Staff happiness

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the results of the study of the Dubai government employee happiness index reviewed by the Dubai Government Excellence Program, and the electronic platform that includes the index results for all government agencies, and the Dubai government employee happiness index achieved 88%, as the main index includes Five sub-indicators, as shown in the following figure:

Happy customers

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, was also briefed during the presentation on the results of the happiness index for customers of the Government of Dubai, which the program has been studying for more than seventeen years. The level of confidence of customers in the services provided by the Dubai government increased to 95.9%. The indicator includes 7 sub-criteria for evaluation, the results of which are as follows:

instant happiness indicator

During the year 2021, the Dubai Government Excellence Program developed the customer happiness study, which included separating the mystery shopper study and studying the community’s opinion from the study, so that the customer happiness index became more expressive of the customers’ opinion and their direct happiness, while continuing to integrate the results of the instant happiness index for services provided through websites and smart applications. Which is measured by the Dubai Digital Authority, in the results of the study of the general index of the happiness of customers of the Dubai Government conducted by the program, which enhances the value of the index and its contribution to improving the government’s efforts to achieve customer happiness through all service delivery channels.

Hamad Buamim

Hamad Buamim: An achievement that reflects the flexibility of “Dubai Chambers”

Hamad Mubarak Buamim, Director General of Dubai Chambers, confirmed that the chambers’ occupation of the first place in the happiness of the customers of the Dubai government is the result of the chambers’ implementation of the vision of the wise leadership in implementing best practices that delight customers and facilitate their commercial transactions, considering that this achievement reflects the flexibility and ability of Dubai Chambers. To keep pace with the changes and meet the requirements of its customers. Buamim pointed out that the chambers succeeded in the past year in the smart transformation of 100% in their basic services, as they currently provide more than 50 smart services, considering that investing in modern technologies and providing a sophisticated digital infrastructure contributed to facilitating the transactions of members, serving the private sector and enhancing His competitiveness and speed in doing business, praising the support of the wise leadership and its keenness to provide all facilities to support the partnership of the public and private sectors.