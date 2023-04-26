His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the immediate start of the development of Rashid 2.

And His Highness affirmed in a tweet via “Twitter” that “the biggest risk is not to take risks,” as the one whose name bears the space center, “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid,” says.. and the nature of the space sector is a high risk rate..and we accept that..and His Highness added: We directed Mohammed bin Rashid to start immediately developing Rashid 2… a new vehicle… for a new attempt to reach the moon, God willing. His Highness said, “The biggest risk is not to take risks,” as the one whose name bears the space center, “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid,” says.. and the nature of the space sector is the presence of a ratio High risk..and we accept that..

His Highness added, “We have had the honor of trying to reach a new point in the history of the UAE… and we have the honor of raising our aspirations so that space, its planets and its stars will be its ceiling.”