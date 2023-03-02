His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, blessed the United Arab Emirates, its people and the Arabs for the launch of the Emirati Sultan Al Neyadi’s launch to the International Space Station.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “Congratulations to the Emirates … Congratulations to our people … Congratulations to all Arabs.”

By the grace of God, we have embarked on a new mission as part of our journey towards embracing space and achieving the impossible.

Our prayers for the son of the Emirates, Sultan Al Neyadi, to be successful.