His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, said via the X platform: “On the anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind and the Seal of the Prophets, we draw inspiration from the morals of the Noble Messenger Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and his fragrant biography as an approach and path… and on this occasion we recall his immortal message, his great morals and his blessed values… We congratulate our wise leadership, our honorable people and the Islamic nation on this occasion and ask God Almighty to protect our country.”