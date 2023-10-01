His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met today with a number of creative people who contribute their ideas to integrating creative concepts into Dubai’s development process in a way that reflects the spirit and culture of the emirate.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “I met a number of creative people who contribute with their ideas to integrating creative concepts into our development process in a way that reflects the spirit of Dubai and its culture… We continue to stimulate the energies of creative people to implement their innovative ideas to contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.” “By developing vibrant communities…Dubai will remain an incubator for all creativity and a forum for talent.”