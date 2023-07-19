His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, blessed everyone with the advent of the new Hijri year.

His Highness said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, We congratulate you on the advent of the new Hijri year, and we ask God to return it to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates and to all Arab and Islamic peoples in Yemen, goodness and prosperity… Happy New Year.