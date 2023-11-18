His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, congratulated the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of the 53rd National Day.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the sister Sultanate of Oman on its fifty-third national day… We pray to God to preserve Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and to grant Oman and its dear people all goodness and prosperity.”