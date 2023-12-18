His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, we congratulate the sisterly State of Qatar, its Emir, its government and its people on their National Day… a country whose glory we are proud of. And its achievements. May God bless them with stability and security, wishing them further progress and prosperity.