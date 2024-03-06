His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, blessed the new formation of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate the new formation of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and we pray to God that it will be a council of goodness for Dubai and its people… We renew our pledge to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to work in the spirit of one team for the sake of Achieving His Highness’s vision for Dubai to remain the jewel of the world’s cities. Today, with the formation of the Strategic Affairs Council headed by Maktoum bin Mohammed, we are confident that what is coming in Dubai will always be better.”