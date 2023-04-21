His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the leadership and people of the UAE on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness said in a post on Twitter: “We congratulate the leadership and people of the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, and we ask God to bring it back to our country and to all Islamic countries and countries of the world as a whole with goodness, peace and blessings.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated Their Highnesses the rulers of the Emirates, its people, and the Arab and Islamic nation on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

His Highness said on Twitter: “I congratulate their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates and its people, and the Arab and Islamic nation on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, asking God – the Almighty – to accept good deeds from us and from you. Eid is a message of peace and love, and an opportunity to build bridges of communication. Eid Mubarak and Happy New Year ».