Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the graduation ceremony of 105 male and female candidates from The 31st batch and 4th batch at the Dubai Police Academy.

The ceremony, which began with the national anthem, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Murr. Bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Police Academy, along with a number of military and police leaders in the country, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of Arab delegations, and guests of the UAE Challenge for Tactical Teams. “SWAT 2024”, in addition to parents and families of graduates.

Substantial role

On this occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Police Academy, expressed his gratitude for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, honoring the graduation ceremony. He stressed the Academy’s keenness to qualify the human resource for its essential role in developing the security work system in the leadership, and to contribute to achieving qualitative achievements that consolidate the position of the UAE, noting the role of the work teams that contribute annually to graduating a new batch of Dubai Police officers with a degree of competence and readiness to complete the enhancement. The process of security and safety in Dubai and the UAE, which supports the country’s efforts in comprehensive renaissance in various fields.

Police competencies with international standards

In turn, Brigadier General Dr. Sultan Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for honoring the graduation ceremony, and congratulated His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri on graduating this group of qualified officers to serve the country and its people, in addition to his congratulations. Male and female graduates graduate from this scientific institution and join the practical security field.

He said: “Since its inception in 1987, the Dubai Police Academy has been providing the community with a succession of elite graduates who have imbibed various types of educational and training experiences at the hands of selected elites of the most competent experts in the fields of legal and police sciences, out of belief in its constructive role in spreading science and knowledge at the local level.” Regionally and internationally, the Academy used to allocate annual seats for students on scholarship from brotherly and friendly countries, many of whom now hold high leadership positions in the countries from which they came.”

He added: “The Emirati society trusts the academy’s graduates in terms of knowledge, experience, discipline, commitment, competence, patience, endurance, sacrifice, redemption, bearing responsibility, and working under pressure in all circumstances and times, as governmental, semi-governmental, and private agencies in the country and abroad are keen to attract elite graduates of the academy to assume leadership positions.” different in it.”

He explained: “The Dubai Police Academy recently obtained a five-star rating from the QS World University Rankings Foundation, and today the Academy is proud to graduate 105 of its male and female candidates, as the 31st batch of nominated students, numbering 75 graduates, will graduate, and the fourth batch of nominated female students, numbering 75 graduates.” Today, 30 female graduates join the ranks of their fellow officers who preceded them in the field of security work, a field that contributes with global efficiency and professionalism to enhancing the reputation of the United Arab Emirates, which always ranks high on various global security indicators, as the UAE has maintained second place for the third year in a row. On the index of “the safest countries in the world,” according to a report by the British magazine “Global Finance,” which was published in 2023.

Dubai's strong resolve

The graduates presented before His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the attendees, a presentation that included the formation of the word “Dubai’s Strong Resolve,” which reflected the extent of their understanding of all the military training and skills they had received during their studies at the academy and highlighted the high level of discipline and physical fitness they enjoyed. His Highness also listened to the poem “Al-Hakam,” written by Dr. Arif Al-Sheikh, translating the meaning of the graduation slogan, “Dubai’s Strong Determination.”

Medal of Excellence

Afterwards, His Highness, alongside His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, honored the outstanding students, and His Highness awarded them medals of excellence, congratulated them on their creativity in their respective fields and wished them further success in their professional careers. The ceremony of handing over the flag from batch 31 to batch 32 took place, accompanied by them taking an oath to keep the flag raised high.

Before the parade queue left, the graduates swore to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates and its president, to respect its constitution and laws, and to preserve its security and safety, protecting its flag, obeying all orders issued by their superiors in all circumstances and times.

“texture”

During the graduation ceremony, His Highness also listened to an explanation about the most prominent results achieved by Dubai Police in the field of enhancing security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to being informed of the results of the “Naseej” initiative, which is one of the specific initiatives implemented by Dubai Police with the aim of proactively correcting students’ behaviors and evaluating them through programs. And scientific methodologies, after Dubai Police monitored behaviors that violate community values ​​via social media platforms, with the aim of achieving the required positive transformation, which contributes to enhancing community security, especially at the school community level.

Global rankings

His Highness inaugurated the academy's new website, with advanced smart and digital services, including a digital advisor, 12 proactive services, and 16 academic programs. His Highness also heard from Colonel Dr. Mansour Al Balushi, Deputy Director of the Dubai Police Academy, an explanation about the achievements of the Dubai Police Academy.

His Highness reviewed the QS global classification of international educational institutions, where the academy obtained the QS 5 stars system as the first police academy in the world to obtain this classification.

His Highness was also briefed by Brigadier General Mohammed Ateeq Thani, Project Director of the Specialized Diploma Program in Police Innovation and International Leadership (PIL), about the diploma launched by Dubai Police in its first edition, which aims to attract officers from police leadership from various countries of the world to confront future security challenges and enhance the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a city. A global leader in qualifying police leaders in the fields of security, innovation and quality of life.

The diploma focuses on 3 main axes: the academic program, specialized training, and the quality of life program. 46 students from 31 countries participate in the diploma.

His Highness met with a number of scholarship officers and graduates with higher academic qualifications who were sent to study scientific specializations that contribute to supporting the security and technical aspects.