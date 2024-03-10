Bless His Highness Sheikh Hamdan son Mohammed son rightly guided the muffled, Guardian Covenant Dubai president the Council Executive Council to our wise leadership, our dear people, and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear people, and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan… the month of mercy, forgiveness, and emancipation, and we ask God to bring it back to us and to you with goodness, right, and blessings.