His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, congratulated President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on his victory in the presidential elections.

His Highness said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, “We congratulate His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his victory in the presidential elections, and we congratulate him for the confidence of the brotherly Egyptian people to complete the development process, and our wishes to Egypt, its leadership and its dear people for further progress and prosperity.”