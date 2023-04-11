His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the impact of the good march of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, extends from the land of the Emirates to include many around the world.

His Highness said in a post on “Twitter”, yesterday, on the occasion of “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”: “May God have mercy on the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. On the 19th of Ramadan every year, we celebrate a march of benevolence, giving, generosity and white hands, whose impact extended from the land of the Emirates to include many around the world.