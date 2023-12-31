His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, via the “X” platform: With the beginning of a new year…we ask God to make it a good year for our country and the world. We begin the new year with the energy and determination of one work team, with world-class qualifications and ambition to achieve more achievements in all fields. We move steadily towards a bright future with full confidence, so that Dubai and the Emirates remain a model in making everyone who lives on its land happy.