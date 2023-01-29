His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met today with the participants in the Dubai Leadership Camp.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I met the participants in the Dubai Leadership Camp and saw the promising future of Dubai through them. We learned from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that the strength of the leadership’s impact lies in their interdependence and their work as one team..”

His Highness added, “We aspire to prepare leaders who keep pace with change…and carry forward the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to create the future of Dubai and maintain its leadership…”