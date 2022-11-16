His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, visited today (Wednesday) the new regional headquarters of the international company “Wipro”, which is specialized In the field of information technology and business consulting, at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed by Rishad Premji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wipro, on the overall activities of the company and the fields in which it operates, as well as the company’s business that is conducted through its regional center, which covers from Dubai its activities in a large geographical area that includes Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, which The company has about 30,000 employees, and its annual revenues from that region are estimated at about $1.5 billion.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, listened to an explanation about the plans that the company intends to carry out from its new regional headquarters to expand its business in the UAE and the regions covered by the company’s regional headquarters, where the focus will be mainly on business and technology sectors and transformation projects adopted by its customers in specific areas that include Financial services, retail trade, communications, energy and utilities, in addition to the public sector.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed Dubai’s pride in the partnership with major international technology companies such as “Wipro” and its keenness to develop and grow these partnerships by providing the best possible environment to support the business of all partners from around the world, and to create the enablers that facilitate it. Achieving its objectives and achieving its performance to the highest levels of efficiency, through the facilities and services it provides that follow the highest international standards and practices.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, wished the company more excellence and success through its new headquarters in Dubai, and His Highness said: “We appreciate Wipro’s choice of Dubai to host the main headquarters for its business in a wide geographical range… We work under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.” Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the emirate’s position as the main headquarters for technology companies in the region, and the preferred destination for innovation-based industries, and for investments that contribute to making the future of the global economy, with advanced infrastructure and flexible regulatory frameworks designed to support innovation and create conditions for business development and prosperity, In addition, Dubai attracts the most skilled and specialized talents from around the world, with the great opportunities it provides for growth and the quality of life it provides that is considered one of the best in the world.”

Ambitious plans

For his part, Rishad Premji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wipro, welcomed the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stressing the company’s pride in its partnership with Dubai and the UAE in general, and its full appreciation for the business-friendly environment. Which encouraged the company to adopt ambitious plans for the next stage, starting from its regional headquarters in Dubai.

Premji said: “We are pleased to open the new regional headquarters for Wipro in Dubai, which is a new chapter for the company’s business in a promising market that relies on its rapid development on technology. There is no doubt that Dubai is the gateway to the world, with all its advantages, at the forefront of which is a government with advanced thinking. Foreseeable future, business-friendly policies and regulatory frameworks, and multicultural human resources, as all these factors encouraged us to launch from Dubai to expand our business in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa.”

Great growth potential

For his part, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said: “The opening of our regional headquarters here in Dubai opens up great growth potential and opportunities for cooperation across the region. The UAE appreciates the strategic value of technology and the transformative power of digital technologies to drive change. We at Wipro share this belief in the ability of technology to bring about change that serves societies, and we will work to employ our global capabilities, local expertise, and our network of partnerships around the world, to contribute to providing appropriate solutions to our customers in the region.”

In addition, Anis Chinchah, CEO of Wipro for Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, expressed his happiness that Wipro is the first in its field of specialization to place its business management in three major geographical regions under one roof from Dubai, especially since the activities of trade exchange and cooperation The economy between Asia and Africa is going through a booming phase, which means opening up more growth opportunities in its markets for Wipro, taking advantage of the great potential offered by Dubai, the most important of which is its strategic location, highly developed infrastructure and its directions open to the world, which makes it the ideal place to launch the company’s business. in this part of the world.

Wipro’s new regional headquarters in Dubai will include a space for co-innovation, including its strategic partners, most notably: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, HPE, Informatica, Palo Alto Networks, and S.A. .s.” and Snowflake, to work together to create and jointly develop solutions that take into account the changing needs of key industries and technologies.

The visit was attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority.

It is noteworthy that Wipro Limited is a company listed on the National Stock Exchange in India and the New York Stock Exchange, and its business extends widely through the markets of 66 countries with an estimated number of employees around the world at more than 250 thousand employees, and its net revenues for the year amounted to Fiscal 2021-2022 is in excess of $10 billion.