His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, confirmed working under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the best Quality of life for citizens, ensuring the sustainability of their stability and the prosperity of their future.

This came during His Highness chairing a meeting with members of the Supreme Committee, which was formed about a year ago, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, briefed the members of the committee on the latest developments in its work within its tracks, in a way that ensures the consolidation of social, family and demographic stability, raising the quality of life of citizens, enhancing their well-being, and providing development opportunities for youth.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that “enhancing the well-being of citizens, launching ambitious projects to serve them, and implementing them in accordance with the highest standards, translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in harnessing all capabilities for the benefit of the citizen, and enhancing his family stability and reassurance about Its present and future, which reflects positively on the comprehensive development strategy in Dubai as an ideal place to work and live.

His Highness said that the initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs touched all aspects of citizens’ lives, according to elaborate plans of cooperation and coordination between all agencies and institutions in Dubai. We have also approved housing loans for about 7,000 beneficiaries, at a value of seven billion dirhams. We will continue to work to provide a quality of life and a social and economic system that guarantees a decent life for our citizens.”

His Highness referred to the committee’s success in implementing projects, benefits, services and initiatives that serve citizens and enhance their quality of life.

His Highness said, “We launched the new vision to design and implement model neighborhoods.. and provided support for people with limited incomes, people of determination, and senior citizens.. and put urgent plans for settlement.. and added new investment opportunities for citizens. Our work continues for a happy life and a promising future for the people of Dubai..and the next is better, God willing.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, Lieutenant General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Director General of the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Saeed Mohammed Al Ater, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, and Secretary General of the Endowment Foundation And management of palace funds in Dubai, Ali Al-Mutawa.

Future projects

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on a number of the most prominent future projects aimed at raising the quality of life of citizens in Dubai, providing job opportunities for young people, and establishing social, family and demographic stability.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, directed the members of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs to continue working, investing all resources and capabilities to support citizens, according to an integrated methodology that promotes comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to the most important achievements of the committee, one year after its launch.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the committee teams worked in its first year on a set of projects and initiatives concerned with citizens, their stability, quality of life, community cohesion, retirees, social services, housing, and the innovative endowment system. This reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to accelerate the pace of comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai.

The committee’s initiatives and projects during the past period included various walks of life, especially the housing sector and citizens’ neighborhoods, as His Highness approved the new vision for planning, designing and developing model residential neighborhoods, whose first phase covers three residential areas: Al Mizhar First, Al Khawaneej Second, and Al Barsha Second, where The model neighborhoods will provide investment opportunities for the people of each region, such as establishing restaurants and open markets in the main parks, seasonal shops, halls and sports stadiums.

Home loan forgiveness

Last April, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed that 426 low-income citizens and families of the deceased be exempted from paying their remaining housing loans, amounting to 146 million dirhams.

His Highness directed the committee to follow up the implementation of the decision, which translates the leadership’s keenness to meet the needs of citizens, provide them with a decent life, and enhance their standards of living.

“Bayti” initiative

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai launched the “Bayti” social initiative, which aims to help Dubai citizens who benefit from housing programs with limited incomes, who received housing grants, and needed additional funds to build or complete and furnish their homes, which contributes to reducing the financial burden on their shoulders. Beneficiaries, with the aim of supporting and assisting beneficiaries to complete the construction and furnishing of homes.

The initiative covers the additional costs of construction and furnishing by providing support for the beneficiaries of the initiative by public benefit associations.

The committee also provided seasonal investment opportunities through the “Farmers’ Market” and “Souk Al-Fareej”, which provided stalls dedicated to retail activities, handicrafts, clothes, fabrics, honey, dates, restaurants and snacks owned by citizens.

The “Farmers’ Market” initiative aims to bring together local farmers in one place, to sell their agricultural and local products directly to consumers, while the “Al-Fareej Market” initiative aims to support and provide investment opportunities for owners of small and medium projects from citizens, to display and promote their home products, in a way that enhances the status and attractiveness of Emirate of Dubai.

While the Al Furjan Festival, which was launched by the Dubai Furjan team, a community organization that aims to make Dubai society more interdependent by consolidating social values ​​and national identity, which was launched last March, attracted more than 30,000 citizens during the first edition of the festival, which was hosted by the Mushrif National Park. In Dubai, under the slogan “Between the Ghaf”, with the support of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

The committee raised the amount of financial benefits provided to the most needy groups of citizens of the emirate in 2022, an increase of 58% over the year 2021, to reach about 438 million dirhams, distributed to beneficiaries registered with the Community Development Authority and new cases.

Supporting people of determination

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed to increase the financial benefit allocations for people of determination for the year 2023 to 70 million dirhams, as this comes within the framework of Dubai’s strategy to integrate and empower people of determination, and its keenness to grant them stability and comprehensive support, in a way that guarantees strengthening their role and contribution to The development process as active partners in giving to the country.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Community Development Authority in Dubai announced the disbursement of additional funds to about 1,100 minors registered with the authority with limited income, with the aim of providing the necessary means of support before the start of the new academic year to facilitate the completion of their needs.

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs also continued the employment of 2,000 citizens within the urgent plan for Emiratisation. The committee also launched the “Investment Opportunities” initiative and the unified investment platform for citizens, which contributed to providing 500 investment opportunities in the neighborhoods and regions of the Emirate of Dubai, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also launched the “Emirati” initiative, one of the committee’s initiatives aimed at providing a comprehensive unified platform that covers citizens’ needs for city services easily, integratedly and safely, within the comprehensive smart application for city services “Dubai Now”. In its first phase, the Emirati initiative allows citizens to benefit from digital services that cover several sectors and services, including housing and construction grants that are consistent with the “housing path”, social benefit services, residential neighborhood activities, a happiness card, residential land allocation, and others.

Temporary rest programme

The Community Development Authority in Dubai has launched the “Temporary Rest” program, which allows those who provide special care for people of determination and senior citizens to take a short-term rest that enables them to have time to practice their daily activities, while ensuring continuity of care for people of determination and senior citizens during the absence of their special caregiver. . The program aims to allow time for caregivers of people of determination and senior citizens to take care of their physical and psychological health.

The first year of the committee witnessed the launch of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the “care” initiative, which provides integrated health services dedicated to senior citizens and people of determination, and targets 19,000 senior citizens in Dubai. For Development and Citizens Affairs, to develop an integrated health system to improve the quality of life of senior citizens and people of determination, by allocating the hotline 800588, to answer their calls, ensuring that they receive comprehensive and advanced medical services commensurate with their health needs, and take into account their various requirements easily and smoothly, and include providing Home health services, delivering medicines and medical equipment to them, providing them with their medical reports, and transporting them to and from hospitals and clinics if they so desire.

As part of the committee’s efforts, 23,000 “happiness” cards were issued and distributed to senior citizens, retirees, people of determination and people of determination.

The committee also launched the “Thukher” club, in Al Safa Park in Dubai, where “Thukher” seeks to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens, by providing integrated services that contribute to helping the beneficiaries of the club’s services to keep pace with the rapid development of life in all its aspects, and to enhance their confidence that they are active contributors to life. The achievements of the present, and partners in making the future, with the expertise and experiences they gained over many years of work and giving.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs aims to provide all means of support to citizens of all categories and age groups through a specific action strategy, based on a set of axes that concern everything related to citizens, and to ensure the achievement of the goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The committee also follows up the services file with the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of advanced and integrated services to citizens, in addition to launching and approving a comprehensive set of initiatives, in cooperation with the private, public and semi-governmental sectors, and following up on their implementation, as the committee seeks to provide all means of support to citizens of all categories and age groups through a strategy Specific work, based on a set of axes that are concerned with everything related to citizens.

