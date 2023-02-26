His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed his pride in everyone who works to raise the name of the Emirates in the spaces of the impossible.

His Highness said in a post on Twitter: “With Zayed’s ambition, the son of the Emirates, the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, embarks on a long-term mission that will last for 6 months at the International Space Station… We are proud of Sultan and the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.”