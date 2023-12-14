Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated Dr. Bushra Al Balushi from the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center on her selection by the World Bank to represent the UAE to head the World Bank Cloud Computing Group.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “We congratulate Dr. Bushra Al Balushi from the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center for her selection by the World Bank to represent the UAE to head the World Bank Group for Cloud Computing, which includes 27 countries, organizations, and an elite group of major international technology companies.”

His Highness stressed: “We are proud of our national cadres, whose expertise and achievements continue to consolidate the UAE’s leading global position and confirm its role as an influential partner in achieving sustainable digital development towards a better future.”