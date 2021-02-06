His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: I met Pavel Durov, founder of the Dubai-based Telegram platform, with a market value of more than $ 20 billion. And more than 570 million users .. I learned from him the details of an inspiring success story born on the land of the Emirates and within the supportive business environment that Dubai provides to its partners.

His Highness added that more than 20 years ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched Dubai Internet City with his confidence in the impact of technology in making the future, which Dubai has chosen to be a partner in shaping its features … a vision that has resulted in a global technology community that today includes more than 1600 companies and 24 thousand specialized.

His Highness concluded by saying that we are proud of Dubai’s consolidation of its position as a platform from which those aspiring to succeed to transform their dreams into global achievements … and we continue to provide everything that supports creative people and people with creative ideas to move together towards a future full of success to provide solutions and innovations that make people happy and ensure a better life.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

