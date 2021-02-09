His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, extended congratulations and congratulations to our wise leadership, the people of the Emirates and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations on the success of the Hope Probe to reach its orbit around Mars

His Highness said in tweets on Twitter: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE is fulfilling Zayed’s dream … and creating a new history for the region and the world with a first achievement at the Arab and Islamic levels. So that our country affirms its deserved position as a partner in shaping the future of humanity. “

He added: “My warmest congratulations and congratulations to our wise leadership, the people of the Emirates and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations for the success of the Hope Probe to reach its orbit around Mars … a historic achievement that culminates the efforts of the people of the Emirates over the course of six years with 5.5 million working hours to become the fifth country in history to be able to reach Mars”.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said: “All thanks and appreciation to the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and to everyone who contributed to achieving an achievement that establishes Emirati leadership and serves humanity with information, data and experiences that no human has previously reached. It inspires Arab youth and enhances their confidence in the future … and motivates the people of the Emirates to reach the highest peaks even if they are deep in space. “





