His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai offers an exemplary window for exchanging experiences, successful experiences, ideas and visions, through which the health sector can be upgraded in the region and the world, referring to the Arab Health exhibitions “Arab Health” and MEDLAB. Middle East 2022, the largest healthcare and laboratory exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa region, which His Highness inaugurated yesterday.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “We continue to embrace the world. We continue to build the best development model in the region that gives hope to millions around us.”

The two exhibitions will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center until January 27, with the participation of about 3,500 exhibiting companies from the healthcare and laboratory sectors from more than 60 countries to showcase the latest innovations and technologies used in the field of disease diagnosis and treatment.

During the opening, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of Dubai hosting this event, especially at a time when the world continues its efforts to address one of the biggest health challenges it has faced in its modern history, noting that “Dubai provides a safe atmosphere that guarantees those in charge of health care. This very important sector is an opportunity to meet face to face, and represents a strong source of support for these efforts by providing the opportunity to learn about the latest solutions produced by the world that serve to preserve human health.”

His Highness valued the keenness of those concerned with the health sector around the world to meet in Dubai in order to discuss the most important developments in the field of health care to advance it, as well as the economic importance of the event, through the huge deals that are concluded during this large global gathering.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the remarkable success achieved by the health care system in Dubai and the whole of the UAE, as it demonstrated the high level of readiness in facing various health challenges, no matter how difficult, as this readiness had a profound impact in confirming the country’s ability to overcome the exceptionally difficult stage that it faced. The world witnessed over the past two years, with its highly qualified medical and nursing staff, equipment, technologies and laboratories that are among the most modern in the world.

His Highness welcomed the international exhibiting companies, as well as the medical cadres that were keen to attend from different countries of the region and the world to participate in this event, due to its weight and qualitative position in its field of specialization, stressing Dubai’s continued provision of the best atmosphere that promotes global dialogue to discover more opportunities for growth and push The march of development forward, in confirmation of the pivotal role of the UAE and Dubai on the international arena, and within the various fields that guarantee a better life for people.

This year’s Arab Health Exhibition will be held under the theme “By Business, We Unite, and Industry Forward”, while MEDLAB Middle East 2022 will carry the theme “Embracing Innovation to Change the Face of Diagnostics.” The joint event provides an ideal platform for the global healthcare industry to meet and discuss the latest medical technologies and discoveries.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the exhibition, accompanied by the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, the Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, and the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi.

His Highness visited the platforms of a number of international companies and medical health authorities, and was briefed on the most prominent solutions they offer and the projects they implement that contribute to supporting the medical sector and upgrading its diagnostic and treatment services.

His Highness toured the platforms of a group of leading international companies in the field of healthcare equipment and services, including Siemens, which is displaying, during its participation in the exhibition, a range of its latest advanced and innovative medical technologies in the healthcare sector for the first time in the Middle East, and Philips, which offers Through the exhibition, the latest radiology solutions including magnetic resonance imaging, CT spectroscopy and the next generation of smart telemedicine systems.

His Highness also visited the platform of United Imaging International, which specializes in imaging solutions and technologies, and Medtronic, which specializes in health technology, in addition to the platforms of General Motors and Electa.

During the tour, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai inspected the health authority platform, through which the authority reviews its latest services, programs and smart applications, and reflects the advanced level reached by health care systems in its various medical facilities, including pain treatment devices, and the developed application “Dubai City” A healthy heart”, the distinguished service “A doctor for every citizen”, in addition to the ambitious project “Pulsating”, and an important group of medical and pharmaceutical products and supplies bearing the slogan “Made in Dubai”.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also visited the platform of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, where he listened to an explanation of the Ministry’s innovative digital services, under the slogan “The Future of Health Leadership”, in line with the Ministry’s strategy in looking to the future, to develop information systems. health facilities, applying international standards in managing infrastructure in health facilities, and developing appropriate technology to manage the health system.

His Highness was briefed on the innovative health services, and the pioneering projects and initiatives that the ministry will launch during the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, through which it seeks to enhance future health services, combine smart and robotic systems, and enhance digital health practices.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, visited the Abu Dhabi Department of Health platform, and was acquainted with its latest innovative projects in the field of healthcare, including the “Medical Education Platform”, “Disease Records”, “The Epidemiological Prediction Model for Covid-19”, and “Government Platform” The Ministry of Health, “Digital Birth Certificate”, “Pandemic Response Platform”, “Virtual Care Platform”, “Vaccination Effectiveness Dashboard”, “Covid-19 Long-Term Complications Dashboard”, and “Artificial Intelligence-Based Epidemiology Guide” » and other promising projects.

The four-day event at the Dubai World Trade Center is expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors, and will include 21 CME conferences, and more than 550 regional and international speakers will moderate keynote sessions, scientific lectures and briefings on topics related to the sector. globally.

