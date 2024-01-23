His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, via the “X” platform: Today I met a number of department directors and senior officials in Dubai… We discussed the achievements recorded during 2023, and discussed our future projects and initiatives aimed at consolidating… Dubai’s leadership in accordance with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040… We are proud of the performance of our national cadres in various areas of government work, and we are betting on them and their experience and abilities to ensure Dubai’s superiority and provide a leading global model in government work… and the goal will remain Always and forever, happiness, service and comfort for the people of Dubai and every person dealing with the Dubai government.