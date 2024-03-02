His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, “We announce the appointment of Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Busnad as Director General of Dubai Customs, and we wish him all the best.” In strengthening the role of the department and confirming its contribution to the development process in Dubai within the framework of achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33… We also extend our sincere thanks to Brother Ahmed Mahboob Musabih for all his sincere efforts that had a great impact in strengthening the work system of Dubai Customs during his tenure. As its general manager, we wish him continued service.”